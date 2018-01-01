Cardi B: 'I feel like an animal in the zoo'

Cardi B feels like an "animal in the zoo" because of all the attention on her.

The 25-year-old shot to fame upon the release of her 2017 single Bodak Yellow, from her new debut album Invasion of Privacy, and admitted during an interview on radio show Sway in the Morning on Tuesday (10Apr18) that coping with the new interest in her life has been difficult.

"When I was doing my album these past couple of months, my privacy has been invaded the most," said Cardi, who is expecting her first child with rapper fiance Offset. "I feel like I give people a lot and people still want more. When it comes to my pregnancy, I had people harassing me, stalking me. If it's not something about me, it's something about my man. It was just crazy, I really felt like I was an animal in the zoo."

Despite the record being her first, Cardi has already received huge praise from her celebrity fans, including Rihanna. However, she added that the pressure to keep releasing hit tracks has also taken its toll - and she enjoyed the process of releasing music more when she was a little-known musician.

"When I was putting music out (before) I was having such a good time, like 'Woop'," she said. "Now it's just like pressure, pressure, pressure, pressure, pressure. Like, 'She might be a one hit wonder', or, 'Remember how female artists used to be back in the day?' I don't care - don't compare me to nobody. This is a new age, it's a new thing - and I just don't care for none of that.

"To me, it's not been easy writing. This has been the hardest thing ever. It's not easy to focus on a song because the type of pressure everyone has put on me. Like, at first when I was doing music it was fun and I was so eager to get in the studio all the time. Now, I get anxiety when I go to the studio because everybody is like expecting some crazy magic from me. Stop expecting that everything is going to be a number one."