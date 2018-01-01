Richard Lawson: 'Beyonce and JAY-Z will confront hard issues on their tour'

Beyonce and JAY-Z won't shy away from the "hard subjects" of their marital troubles and infidelity on their upcoming tour, the singer's stepfather has insisted.

The Formation singer and the rap mogul recently announced plans to launch the On The Run II trek this summer (18), kicking off in Cardiff, Wales on 6 June and wrapping in Vancouver, Canada on 2 October.

And Poltergeist actor Richard Lawson, who is married to Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles, has predicted the couple's live performance, following JAY-Z's shock admission of past infidelities, will reflect the honesty of their recent music.

“Well, look at what they’ve been through in the last couple of years in terms of the things that they’ve confronted and the way that they’ve put it into art,” Richard told People Now. “This is gonna be really a culmination of their growth and their ability to really confront the hard subjects and the hard issues.”

Jay admitted during an interview on David Letterman's Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman that he and Beyonce are “in a better place today”, thanks to therapy and the singer's willingness to forgive him, which doesn't surprise the star of new legal drama series In Contempt.

“Beyonce is one of the sweetest people in the world,” said Richard. “She’s still 16 years old at her heart - she still laughs like a 16-year-old.

“She has more care and more concern and more love for humanity. She has more integrity, she’s a creative soul, she has a big, big, big, big, big vision about how to do things," the 71-year-old continued. "She’s always moving the needle. I cannot tell you how proud I am of her and just how much I appreciate knowing such a large spirit. She’s an incredible human being.”

And according to Lawson, the talent firmly runs in the family - to the couple's six-year-old daughter Blue and their 21-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

“They have two new children and then there’s an evolving young lady, Blue, who’s six, who is evolving herself and she runs the world,” the proud grandfather smiled.