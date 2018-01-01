Nicki Minaj announces comeback singles after lengthy social media hiatus

Nicki Minaj has returned to the music scene with two comeback singles, after sparking concern with months of silence on her social media pages.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that the two tracks, entitled Barbie Tingz and Chun-Li, will premiere at 10am Pacific Standard Time on Thursday (12Apr18). She also shared the covers for the singles, with the Barbie Tingz picture showing her wearing a Renaissance-style dress while standing with similarly-attired women in creepy masks. The Chun-Li cover, meanwhile, showed Nicki wearing a Fendi fur jacket and matching thong, while sitting with her legs astride a chair.

Nicki's fans are sure to be delighted that she's made her return to the public eye, following months of silence from social media. While Nicki briefly returned to Instagram to share a campaign she'd shot for Mercedes-Benz, the tweets about her new singles mark the first time she's posted on Twitter this year.

Several of Nicki's followers launched a desperate campaign to "Find Nicki Minaj" earlier this year after growing concerned over her silence, with one writing: "Is she alive?", while another added, "We miss you more than anything, queen of rap."

Some fans reassured others, however, stating they believe the singer was simply busy working on something. "She bout to drop some fire (sic)," one tweeted, as another wrote, "Someone went mia (missing in action) that means something special is about to happen."

In an interview with Dazed magazine last September, Nicki promised that her new album is "a billion times more epic" than anything she's previously released.

Talking about her fourth studio album, the title of which she has yet to reveal, Nicki gushed: "This era will be a billion times more epic than anything (2014 hit) Anaconda could have delivered. I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet."