Trespasser arrested at Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills fortress

A homeless man has been arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift's pad in Beverly Hills.

The unnamed guy was caught trying to scale a wall at the singer's estate on Sunday afternoon (08Apr18), according to TMZ, and her security team gave him multiple warnings to get down before they called the police.

The transient has been charged with one misdemeanour count of trespassing and also for refusing to leave private property. If convicted he faces up to six months in county jail.

Swift bought the mansion, which once belonged to MGM boss Samuel L. Goldwyn, in 2015 for $25 million (GBP17.6 million). In 2017, the place was designated an historic landmark, and Taylor has since installed walls around the grounds that were up to seven feet high.

The trespasser drama comes just a week after alleged stalker Frank Andrew Hoover, who terrified Swift and her family with vile emails, was sentenced to 10 years probation following his arrest in 2016. He showed up at one of Taylor's shows in Austin, Texas after sending disturbing messages to the singer's father, Scott.

Swift had a protective order against Hoover at the time of his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to repeatedly violating the order, and on 2 April (18), he was sentenced to a decade of probation, during which his whereabouts will be monitored by GPS for at least the first year. In addition, he has been ordered to stay at least one mile (1.6 kilometres) away from Taylor and her family.

Hoover also has to complete psychological testing and attend substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms, and undergo random drug testing. If he doesn't follow the probation rules, he could be immediately tossed behind bars to serve a lengthy spell in prison.

Meanwhile, Swift has also been dragged into a bank robbery drama after the man who staged the heist confessed he only wanted to impress the singer.

Bruce Rowley was arrested last week (ends06Apr18) in Ansonia, Connecticut after he allegedly confessed to robbing a bank and then driving to the Love Story singer's retreat in nearby Rhode Island and throwing some of the money he stole over her fence, hoping she'd like the gesture.

Law enforcement officials tell TMZ Rowley was spotted by state troopers after leaving Swift's vacation spot and they chased him back to Connecticut, where he was eventually pulled over. He told the cops he had tried to contact Swift, but she wasn't home.

Officials are still trying to verify whether he actually went to her house and dumped some of the money he stole.