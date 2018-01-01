Will.i.am reuniting with Black Eyed Peas bandmates for concert special

Will.i.am is reteaming with Black Eyed Peas bandmates Taboo and apl.de.ap for a special concert later this month (Apr18).

The will.i.am and Friends Featuring the Black Eyed Peas - Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special will feature the musicians performing at London's Royal Albert Hall on 20 April (18). The group will perform some of its most famous songs, including Let's Get It Started, I Gotta Feeling, and Where Is The Love?, which was written following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, but is till relevant today, according to the rapper's representative

"(The song serves) as socially conscious commentary about the disturbing things going on in the world, as an appeal for peace, understanding and ending racism," a representative for will.i.am tells Billboard.

The special will also feature performances from Eva Simons, Pia Mia, and Lydia Lucy, but the fourth member of Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, will not be in attendance.

Last year, will.i.am sparked rumours Fergie had left the group when he hinted she wouldn't be joining him, Taboo and Apl.de.ap at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit in June, insisting she was just one of many female stars who had appeared with the core trio over the years.

The bandmates later clarified that she had not left the group and is just focusing on her solo career.

"Fergie is still in the Black Eyed Peas and has an enormous amount of love for her brothers," a statement from a spokesperson to Billboard read at the time. "However, she's currently focusing on her solo record (Double Dutchess) in partnership with BMG and she's incredibly excited for her fans to hear her new music."