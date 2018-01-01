Gwen Stefani: 'I think about marriage all the time'

Gwen Stefani has marriage on the brain.

The pop star has been playing down wedding rumours for months, but admits she's thinking about becoming Mrs. Blake Shelton "all the time".

During a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Just a Girl singer announced she was launching a residency show in Las Vegas, but before she could get to the big reveal, the host grilled her about tabloid reports suggesting she and Blake are secretly planning a big wedding.

Nervous Gwen said, "So if I say we are, then I say we are. And if I say no we’re not, then that would be sad too," before admitting she spends a lot of time thinking about her second wedding.

"I love weddings," she said. "I think about it all the time."

But it seems other rumours of a split are just silly, because Gwen is more in love with the Honey Bee singer, who was named People Magazine's Sexiest Man of the year in 2017, than ever.

"He got sexier, and it just keeps getting better and cuter and more country," she told Ellen, adding, "My kids love him. We love him."

Gwen and Blake became an item while working together as judges on TV talent show The Voice in 2015, shortly after their marriages to Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale ended.

At the end of last year (Dec17), she gave fans a taste of her happy home with the country star, admitting life is like a musical.

"We just sing," Gwen laughed as she appeared on kitchenware company Williams-Sonoma's Facebook Live. "We actually don't talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like 'I love you' - like it's pretty much the whole time."