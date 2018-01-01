Production issues force Demi Lovato to reschedule entire South America tour

Demi Lovato has been forced to reschedule her entire South American tour due to "production issues".
The singer was set to kick off that leg of her tour this weekend in Brazil, but now it has emerged eight dates on the tour will now take place in September and November (18), while three shows in Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama have been scrapped.
Confirming the news on Tuesday (10Apr18), Demi tweeted: "I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today... due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates.
"Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows."
Now, the South American dates will begin in Mexico City on 20 September (18).
Demi spent last month (Mar18) touring North America with DJ Khaled and Kehlani, and hit the headlines on the last night when she kissed and straddled her female support act during a sexy bed scene, which has been part of her act since the tour began.
The Cool For the Summer singer now has a long break where her South American shows should have been - she is scheduled to hit the stage for the next shows of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland on 24 May (18).
She will then embark on the European leg of the tour before returning to the U.S. in mid-July.
Demi hasn't had the greatest luck in South America - it was during a Jonas Brothers support tour there she suffered a meltdown and attacked a dancer. The episode prompted her to seek help in rehab for a series of personal issues.
Book tickets through our official partner Ticketmaster
.