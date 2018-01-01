Taylor Swift superfan robs bank to impress her

Taylor Swift has been dragged into a bank robbery drama after the man who staged the heist confessed he only wanted to impress the singer.

Bruce Rowley was arrested last week (ends06Apr18) in Ansonia, Connecticut after he allegedly confessed to robbing a bank and then driving to the Love Story singer's retreat in nearby Rhode Island and throwing some of the money he stole over her fence, hoping she'd like the gesture.

Law enforcement officials tell TMZ Rowley was spotted by state troopers after leaving Swift's vacation spot and they chased him back to Connecticut, where he was eventually pulled over.

He told the cops he had tried to contact Swift, but she wasn't home.

Officials are still trying to verify whether he actually went to her house and dumped some of the money he stole.

Rowley repeatedly told the cops he also planned on donating some of the money he stole from the bank to the Ansonia Police Department in the hope that would impress his crush too.

He has been booked for robbery in the second degree and larceny in the fourth degree.

The drama comes a week after alleged stalker Frank Andrew Hoover, who terrified Swift and her family with vile emails, was sentenced to 10 years probation following his arrest in 2016. He showed up at one of Taylor's shows in Austin, Texas after sending disturbing messages to the singer's father, Scott.

Swift had a protective order against Hoover at the time of his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to repeatedly violating the order, and on 2 April (18), he was sentenced to a decade of probation, during which his whereabouts will be monitored by GPS for at least the first year. In addition, he has been ordered to stay at least one mile (1.6 kilometres) away from Taylor and her family.

Hoover also has to complete psychological testing and attend substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms, and undergo random drug testing. If he doesn't follow the probation rules, he could be immediately tossed behind bars to serve a lengthy spell in prison.