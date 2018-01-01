Cardi B is ready for motherhood after early abortion thoughts

Pregnant Cardi B briefly considered getting an abortion when she discovered she was expecting fiance Offset's child, but quickly decided she was ready for motherhood.

The rapper admitted her baby was not planned during a Tuesday morning (10Ap18) appearance on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club, telling host Charlamagne tha God her unborn baby was a result of a very special night of passion.

"It wasn't planned... It was a good night," she beamed.

Charlemagne then asked the busy rising star if she had considered terminating the pregnancy at any point, prompting Cardi B to admit she had.

"Kinda, sort of, but then I just didn't want to deal with the whole abortion thing...," she explained. "You know what, I'm a grown woman, I'm 25 years old... I'm a schmillionaire (sic) and I'm prepared for this."

Cardi B ended weeks of speculation about her pregnancy during a performance of Be Careful on Saturday Night Live at the weekend (07Apr18), when she proudly showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting dress. Following the pregnancy reveal, Cardi was filmed jumping up and down, yelling, "I'm finally free!" to excited onlookers backstage.

Migos rapper Offset took to social media to thank the couple's fans, writing: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed."

Pregnancy rumours about the star, who dropped her first studio album Invasion of Privacy on Friday (06Apr18), have been circulating ever since she became engaged to Offset in October (17).

This is Cardi's first child, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.