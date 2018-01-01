Carrie Underwood's 'forced relaxation' was good for her as she recovered from fall

Country star Carrie Underwood has enjoyed the "forced relaxation" following her recent fall injuries, insisting it was nice to spend family time at home.

The Before He Cheats singer scrapped a series of appearances and performances after a tumble at her home in Nashville, Tennessee in November (17) left her with a shattered wrist and facial injuries that required 40-plus stitches.

The accident forced her to slow down her hectic life for a few months and recuperate, but now she's ready for a big comeback with a performance of her new single, Cry Pretty, at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (15Apr18).

In a new social media update to fans, Carrie writes: "First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there... and the docs (doctors) say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.

"I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while. One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I’ve gotten to spend with (husband) Mike (Fisher) and (young son) Isaiah. I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation'. Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down."

And she admits Cry Pretty is the perfect song to release now, because it covers a lot of the things that have happened in her life recently.

"The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back," she tells fans. "It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life."