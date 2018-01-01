Harry Styles pays tribute to Manchester Arena bombing victims during concert

Harry Styles paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing when he played at the venue on Monday night (09Apr18).

It's coming up to the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack, when a suicide bomber detonated a homemade device at an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500 others.

English singer Harry, who grew up in nearby Cheshire, played to a sold-out crowd at the Manchester Arena as part of his solo Harry Styles: Live on Tour trek, and made sure he paid his respects to the victims of last year's attack.

"The next song we're going to play I wrote it a couple of years ago and it's always meant a lot to me," he told the crowd. "But tonight I think it means so much more than it ever has before being in this room. I thank you so much for being with me here tonight.

"I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room. And I thank you for spending some time with us.

"The next song I'm gonna play for you I wrote a few years ago and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times and now we're gonna do our version for you and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you Manchester."

Harry then launched into ballad Just a Little Bit Of Your Heart. During the song, fans held up banners and posters with the number 22, an illustration of Ariana's signature bunny ears and Manchester's symbol of a bee.

Following the attack on 22 May, the venue was forced to close. It reopened in September with local acts Noel Gallagher, the Courteeners and Blossoms among the stars playing at the We Are Manchester benefit concert.