Cardi B: 'My baby is making me more hungry to succeed'

Cardi B believes her baby has made her even more "hungry to succeed".

The Bodak Yellow rapper confirmed she and her Migos fiance Offset are set to start a family together when she showcased her burgeoning bump during a performance on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

As she continued on the promo trail for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (09Apr18), and was asked by host Jimmy how she's managed to stay so active throughout her pregnancy.

"I don't know if it's the strength of the fetus, but I have never felt so hungry to succeed," she said, leading to a huge cheer from the audience.

Cardi waited until quite late in her pregnancy to go public with the news - despite months of rumours. And she added to Jimmy that she would have kept it a secret up until she gave birth if it was up to her.

"I never really wanted to reveal that I had a baby," she mused. "I just wanted to hide it. I could have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for the meddling paparazzi, because I was just scared of what people would think and say. I was just freaking out.

"(But then) It was like, ‘Well, why not? Why not present it in a beautiful, clean way?' And then, Saturday Night Live, it’s like, why not?"

Jimmy also fuelled rumours that Cardi is expecting a baby girl as he presented her with a hamper of goodies, including a child-sized fur coat and a bedazzled baby bottle.

As well as chatting with Jimmy, interviewing stand-up comedian John Mulaney and playing the show's infamous Box of Lies game, Cardi also performed her new single Money Bag for the first time on TV. The 25-year-old donned a skintight latex bodysuit and black fishnet tights for the performance, which saw her accompanied by The Roots.