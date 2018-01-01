Meek Mill freed from jail in new music video

Meek Mill is seen being freed from jail in the new music video for his track 1942 Flows.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker is currently behind bars, after being sentenced to serve two to four years in prison in November (17) for violating the terms of his probation relating to a 2008 firearms case.

But his incarcerated state isn't preventing Mill from releasing new videos, as he dropped the visual for the tune, taken from his 2017 album Wins and Losses, on Monday (09Apr18).

In the footage, Mill is seen walking out of prison, where he is met by a group of reporters who ask him what it feels like to be free.

"I feel like a free slave, you know?" he responds. "I feel like I've been targeted by certain people. Just being out on the streets and knowing somebody can take your freedom at any time; you got cops, you see they charged me up on felonies. They seen me riding a bike, that kind of says it all."

The video also shows clips of Mill's most devoted fans at the Free Meek Mill rally which took place in Philadelphia last year. Mill's fans and the rapper himself have been challenging the controversial ruling by Judge Genece Brinkley ever since it happened.

However, last week the rapper was once again denied bail - despite his lawyers appealing to Pennsylvania's Supreme Court officials following reports suggesting the arresting officer in Mill's original 2008 case had been named as part of a police corruption scandal in Philadelphia, and had been accused of lying under oath to put the MC behind bars.

Prosecutors cited the "strong showing of likelihood" that Mill's old conviction will be reversed in court paperwork, while explaining their decision, but Judge Brinkley, who Mill's lawyers have been trying to have removed from the case, was not swayed by their arguments and denied bail.

Mill's lawyers are still appealing to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to have him released.