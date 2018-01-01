Tommy Lee's son will not be charged over fight with his dad

Tommy Lee's son Brandon will not face prosecution over a fight with his rocker father.

The former Motley Crue rocker was hospitalised after his 21-year-old son Brandon knocked him out during a heated argument at his home last month (Mar18).

Multiple sources claimed Tommy wanted to pursue legal action against his son to "teach him a lesson", but Tommy has reportedly stopped co-operating with investigators and the Los Angeles County District Attorney has officially rejected the case.

The fight is believed to have been sparked by the drummer's social media posts about his ex-wife Pamela Anderson, who is Brandon's mum, following her comments about her alleged abuse at the hands of the rocker during a recent Piers Morgan TV interview.

Pamela has since gone on record and claimed Tommy suffers from "the disease of alcoholism", and also accused her ex-partner of being drunk at the time of the incident, insisting that their son was acting in self-defence.

Brittany Furlan, who became engaged to Tommy in February (18), called emergency services for assistance after the brawl, and told operators her unconscious fiance was "totally out like a light".

Tommy, who has battled alcohol problems in the past, has admitted that he had been drinking prior to the altercation on 5 March (18).

Last month (Mar18), it was reported the 55-year-old musician was going to withdraw his police report but decided to pursue criminal charges and a restraining order against Brandon after his son refused to apologise for lashing out at his dad.