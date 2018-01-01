Pregnant Cardi B drops out of Wireless Festival

Rapper Cardi B has followed Beyonce's lead by pulling out of a major festival after revealing she's pregnant.

Beyonce ditched Coachella in California last year (17) after going public with the news she was expecting twins, and now organisers of Britain's Wireless Festival have been left scrambling to find a replacement for the Bodak Yellow star following her weekend pregnancy confirmation.

The rapper showed off her baby bump during a performance of her new song Be Careful on Saturday Night Live, and promptly axed her appearance at the event.

The news doesn't seem to have fazed Wireless Festival bosses, who quickly assured fans they have a replacement lined up.

"Huge news over the weekend... Unfortunately this means she won’t be performing at Wireless this year," they wrote on Instagram. An announcement about the line-up is expected on Thursday (12Apr18).

Cardi's big reveal wasn't welcomed by everyone, with some trolls criticising her for the way she confirmed the baby news on TV and others taking aim at her for falling pregnant as her career takes off.

"This is why I did not wanted to say nothing," she snapped back in a now-deleted Instagram Story post. "People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing."

Meanwhile, Beyonce will make up for her no-show at Coachella last year by headlining this year's event over the next two weekends, alongside Eminem and The Weeknd.

Wireless will still feature Cardi's baby daddy Offset and his band Migos, DJ Khaled, Stormzy, J. Cole, Big Sean, and Post Malone.