Cardi B's sister accidentally hints pregnant rapper is having a girl

Cardi B's sister has dropped a huge hint that the pregnant rapper is expecting a girl.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker debuted her baby bump in a white figure-hugging dress when she performed on Saturday Night Live at the weekend (7-8Apr18), having previously denied all rumours that she and fiance Offset were expecting their first child. Though the couple have yet to share further details about Cardi's pregnancy, her sister Hennessy Carolina hinted at the baby's gender in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I'm going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs!" she wrote in the caption of an image of Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, from her SNL performance. "your pregnancy is mines (sic) we pregnant can't believe we're having a baby! I'm passing my daughter crown down hehehehe."

Fans quickly picked up on Hennessy's feminine phrases, and having seemingly realised her mistake, Cardi's sister altered the Instagram caption to omit any mentions of sex or gender from the text.

The new version said: "I'm going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines (sic) we pregnant can't believe we're having a baby! hehehehe."

Hennessy also congratulated her "brother" Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and referred to herself as "Auntie hennny."

Cardi, 25, appeared to be relieved after sharing her pregnancy news with the world, and shared a video of herself coming offstage with a huge smile on her face, declaring "I'm finally free," while the Migos rapper took to social media to thank the couple's fans, writing: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed."

Celebrities including Rihanna and Remy Ma have also shared messages of congratulations, and Cardi, who on Friday (06Apr) dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy, gushed: "The love I’m receiving is overwhelming!"