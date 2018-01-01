NEWS Ariana Grande to release first music since Manchester bombing Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is gearing up to drop her first new music since the Manchester terror attack.



The singer was performing at the Manchester Arena last May (17) when a terrorist detonated a bomb claiming the lives of 22 innocent victims.



According to editors at website Hitdailydouble.com, the 24-year-old is preparing to release her full length album since the tragedy occurred, with plans to debut the first song from her record on 27 April.



Pharrell Williams, Max Martin and Savan Kotecha are all rumoured to have collaborated on Ariana's latest work, which is said to be a deeply, personal collection of songs inspired by her life-changing experiences over the last two years.



As a result, the One Last Time hitmaker has taken a step back from her social media accounts in recent months, in preparation for her re-entry into the spotlight.



The Grammy award nominee gained huge respect for pulling together and performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert just two weeks after the attack, which raised over $13 million (£9 million) for the victims, and featured performances from stars including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.



More recently she performed at the recent March for Our Lives, a student-led demonstration in support of tighter gun control in March (18).



"Thank you so much for fighting for change and for love and safety and for our future,” Ariana told the crowd in Washington D.C.



News of Ariana's new music comes as the British city of Manchester prepares to commemorate the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing on 22 May. A communal singalong and a projection of song lyrics will take place to honour the victims, in addition to a civic memorial service previously announced.



"It is a fitting way for us to honour those who went full of joy to a music concert but never came back, or saw their lives changed forever," said Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese.

