The Voice 2018 winner Ruti leads singles chart

The Voice UK 2018 champion Ruti is set to make a big splash on this week's Official Singles Chart with her winner's single Dreams.



18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe leads the way at Number 1 on today's Official Chart Update (April 9) with her rendition of The Cranberries' 1992 classic, which saw her claim victory over fellow finalists Donel Mangena, Belle Voci and Lauren Bannon.



Ruti's Dreams is currently outperforming new releases by Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, whose brand new track One Kiss starts at Number 2, and Drake, whose new single Nice For What was surprise-released over the weekend and starts at Number 8.



But with less than 6,000 combined sales currently separating the Top 10, it's still all to play for in the race for this week's Number 1.



Also on the climb this week is Sigala & Paloma Faith's Lullaby, so far up three spots to Number 6, while Bebe Rexha's Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line edges closer to the Top 10, rebounding two to 11.



Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue could land her 51st Top 40 single on the Official Singles Chart this week; Dancing re-enters at Number 16 following the release of her new album Golden. Another song from the collection, Stop Me From Falling, is at Number 38.



Other songs that could be landing in this week's Top 40 are Paloma Faith's Make Your Own Kind Of Music (21), which features on the new Skoda advert, Answerphone by Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre ft. Yxng Bane (30), and North London rapper Nines opens at Number 31 with I See You Shining, the first release from his upcoming album.



Finally, Charlie Puth's Done For Me ft. Kehlani is set to enter the Top 40 this week, up nine places to 36, and No Roots by German-Canadian-English singer Alice Merton is new at Number 40. The track, first released in December 2016, has already been a huge hit across Europe, reaching the Top 10 in seven countries including Number 1 in France.

