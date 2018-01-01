Kylie Minogue heading for a sixth UK Number 1 album with Golden

Kylie Minogue is heading back to the top of the Official Albums Chart. Tour Tickets
The Australian’s 14th studio album Golden is poised to become her sixth Number 1 album and first chart-topper in nearly eight years this week. As of today’s Official Albums Chart Update, Kylie has shifted 34,000 combined chart sales, outperforming her nearest rival by nearly 3:1.
Kylie’s first Number 1 album was her self-titled debut, which hit the helm of the Official Albums Chart way back in 1988, becoming the best-selling album of that year. She also scored Number 1s with Enjoy Yourself (1989), Greatest Hits (1992), Fever (2001) and Aphrodite (2010).
Currently at Number 2 are Thirty Seconds To Mars, who could secure their highest ever chart placing with their fourth record America. Last week’s Number 1, The Greatest Showman soundtrack, falls two slots to Number 3, ahead of The Courteeners’ St. Rude Re:Wired, a reworked version of their debut album (4).
American rock group Eels could net their highest chart position in 20 years with The Deconstruction, currently at Number 6, one place ahead of country-rock outfit Blackberry Smoke and their sixth album Find A Light at 7. Debut albums from Tom Misch and Cardi B are also eyeing up Top 10 spots with Geography at 8 and Invasion of Privacy (10) respectively.
Pop legend Lisa Stansfield occupies Number 11 with her eighth studio album Deeper, all-female group Goat Girl are at 12 with their self-titled debut while The Dead Daisies’ Burn It Down and Elvis Presley’s The Reacher – OST also impact the midweek Top 20 at 14 and 15.
Religious group Hillsong Worship are gunning for a third Top 40 album and potentially their highest to date with There Is More (22), Spanish quartet Hinds could earn their first Top 40 entry with I Don’t Run at 25, plus pop-punk group The Wonder Years are a new entry at Number 27 with Sister Cities.
More midweek new entries come from Sex & Food by Unknown Metal Orchestra (30) and The Amorettes’ Born To Break (31) plus Lorde’s Melodrama is back in the Top 40 at Number 32 following its vinyl release.
Finally, Daniel Avery’s Song for Alpha (37) and King Crimson’s Live in Vienna (38) could also make a mark as new entries this week.
.