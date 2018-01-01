Normani Kordei: 'Announcing Fifth Harmony hiatus to fans was heartbreaking'

Normani Kordei found it "heartbreaking" announcing Fifth Harmony's hiatus to their fans.

The American girl group hit headlines when they posted a statement on social media last month (Mar18) announcing they're taking an indefinite time apart to pursue solo ventures.

While a hiatus had been rumoured since the departure of Camila Cabello from the group in 2017, actually going public with the decision was a tough move for the band - particularly 21-year-old Normani.

"It was very scary," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And heartbreaking for me personally. The first day that we even put out the announcement for the hiatus, it was the toughest day."

Following the announcement, the group were bombarded with speculation about the reasons for their time away from the spotlight. And facing such rumours was one of the most difficult parts for Normani.

"So many people saying, 'Oh my god, what happened? What's wrong?' Just having that attention on something that you already know is real and the fact that now everybody else knows it's real, it's like, 'Wow, this is really happening,'" she explained.

Normani, along with her former bandmates, is now gearing up to venture out on her own. And while she's excited about the prospect, taking to the stage on her own is a daunting prospect.

"It's definitely going to be an adjustment," she mused. "It's all I've known for the last six years, but I'm excited.... It's a discovery for myself, you know? There are so many people that are excited for me, trying to see, 'Oh, what is she gonna do next? 'What does Normani sound like?' I'm still trying to figure that out.

"I'm in the studio and it's really cool because I talk about things that I actually wanna talk about and things that I feel genuinely, and I can finally fully be myself."