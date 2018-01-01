Alex Rodriguez didn't recognise Jennifer Lopez when they first met - because she was dressed as her Shades of Blue alter-ego.

The baseball player has been dating the On The Floor hitmaker since early 2017, with their relationship apparently going from strength to strength. According to reports the couple are buying a million-dollar apartment in New York together and have even discussed marriage.

However, during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (09Apr18), Alex admitted that the pair's first meeting was anything but romantic - as he was left red-faced when he didn't recognise the singer-and-actress because she was in costume filming scenes as detective Harlee Santos for her U.S. TV show.

Telling host Ellen that he was struggling to find his car following a meeting in Los Angeles, Alex recalled: "Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognise this person. And it's Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue and she's in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about 4 or 5 seconds," he laughed, before he finally realised, "'It's Jennifer. 'Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.' I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous."

Jennifer, who shares mutual friends with the sportsman, then told Alex, "You have my number, reach out", with Alex adding to Ellen: "And I went home that night and reached out."

However, Ellen questioned Alex's retelling of the first time he met Jennifer, claiming she'd been told a different story by Jennifer. Her doubts led to Alex FaceTiming Jennifer on the show, with Ellen asking her: "Hey you know, He just told a totally different story. He said that you went up to him and not the way you told it."

When Jennifer insisted, "No. I went up to him and tapped him on the shoulder," Ellen jokingly replied, "We'll look at the tape, I don't know."