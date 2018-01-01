Remy Ma moved to tears by Cardi B's pregnancy confirmation

Remy Ma was moved to tears after Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy on Saturday (07Apr18).

The Bodak Yellow star went public with her happy news by wearing a dress which clung to her burgeoning bump as she performed on U.S. TV show Saturday Night Live, following months of speculation that she and fiance Offset were expecting a baby together.

After the performance, Cardi shared a video of herself coming off the stage with a huge smile on her face, declaring "I'm finally free" after sharing her pregnancy with the world.

And the footage struck a chord with fellow rapper Remy, who shared the clip on her Instagram page and wrote: "I just woke up at 2:45am and saw this video; I’m crying real tears - happy tears. For so many years they made us (women) feel like we had to pretend to be single, pretend to not have a real life, and put our lives on hold to 'entertain' the masses. Meanwhile, you feel trapped in your own body, a prisoner to your career, and so unhappy when you supposed to be having the time of your life. @IAmCardiB I am so happy you are free too."

Rihanna was among the other stars to offer her congratulations to Cardi - not only for "baby Bardi" but also for the star's "bomb a*s album" - referring to Cardi's first studio album Invasion of Privacy, released last Friday.

Sharing the message she'd received from Rihanna on her Instagram, Cardi admitted she was stunned by how much support she'd been given in the wake of her pregnancy announcement, writing: "The love I’m receiving is overwhelming! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri."

Cardi and Migos rapper Offset began dating in early 2017 when they attended the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, together. Eight months later, Offset popped the question to the star on stage in Philadelphia, with a huge eight-carat diamond ring.

This is Cardi's first child, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.