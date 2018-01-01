Travis Scott takes baby Stormi to meet family in Texas

Travis Scott took his daughter Stormi Webster to meet his family in Texas.

The rapper took the two-month-old tot to meet the rest of his family in his hometown, and girlfriend Kylie Jenner also came along for the celebration, according to TMZ.com.

Travis' brother Joshua shared a sweet snap of him carrying the baby, who is wearing a cherry patterned onesie, in a post on Snapchat.

"So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi," the 25-year-old wrote alongside an emoji of a storm cloud and purple heart.

The Butterfly Effect hitmaker reportedly helped his mother to decorate for the party at her home in Missouri City.

Travis picked up the whopping $7,145 (£5,070) bill for six floral sculptures and stands, which display lightning bolts going through clouds of roses, orchids and hydrangeas, along with Swarovski raindrop crystals.

A huge feast for the family was also catered for, with fried chicken, waffles, cornbread and plenty more Southern staples.

It's unclear if any other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family were at the celebration, held at the luxury home Travis bought his mother for Christmas, as Kylie's older half-sister Khloe Kardashian is days away from giving birth to her first child.

The 33-year-old is reportedly in Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson waiting for the impending arrival of their little girl.

The party comes following news Travis and Kylie are rumoured to be trying for baby number two, after the lipstick entrepreneur realised how much she enjoyed motherhood.

"Kylie is so happy with Travis and she loves being a mom. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to her, of course she wants more kids," a source told Hollywood Life.