Cardi B confirms pregnancy

Cardi B has confirmed she is expecting her first child with fiance Offset after months of speculation.

The Bodak Yellow rapper wore a figure-hugging white dress to reveal her blossoming baby bump during her performance on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman.

Earlier in the show, Cardi hid her exciting news under a voluminous pink and red feathered outfit, before showing her bump off later on.

Following the pregnancy reveal, Cardi was filmed jumping up and down, yelling, "I'm finally free!" to excited onlookers backstage.

Migos rapper Offset took to social media to thank the couple's fans, writing: "Thank you for all of your support. We feel so blessed."

Pregnancy rumours about the star, who dropped her first studio album Invasion of Privacy on Friday (06Apr18), have circulated since she got engaged to Offset last October.

Cardi denied the rumours, and told one fan who asked if she was pregnant in a comment on Instagram: "No b**ch I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

In a recent interview with Beats 1 on Apple Music, the 25-year-old admitted it was difficult to keep her private life private, but she would address the speculation on her new album.

"I just feel like people gotta tune in a little bit on album and they will know a little bit more. Because it's like I can't address all the rumours and everything," Cardi explained.

The couple began dating in early 2017 when they attended the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, together. Eight months later, Offset popped the question to the star on stage in Philadelphia, with a huge eight-carat diamond ring.

This is Cardi's first child, while Offset has three children from previous relationships.