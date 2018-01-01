Miranda Lambert splits from Anderson East - report

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have reportedly called it quits.

Rumours the pair had split circulated last month (Mar18), and Us Weekly has confirmed the couple have broken up after dating for more than two years.

Neither has commented on the breakup; however Lambert suggested something was amiss when she opened up about her experience with heartbreak during a gig in Knoxville, Tennessee last month.

"And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one," she told the crowd.

Fans also noticed the pair had not been active on each other's social media - the last time Lambert posted about East was in January, while the 29-year-old country singer hasn't shared anything about the Tin Man hitmaker since November last year.

The couple has been dating since late 2015, and East previously discussed the level of understanding they both had for each other.

"There's a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure. It's always difficult to be a travelling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is definitely a huge factor," he told InStyle magazine.

Lambert, who split from ex-husband Blake Shelton in July, 2015, called herself a "lucky girl" after enjoying date night at the Country Music Awards last year with her beau.

The 34-year-old country singer is set to hit the road with Little Big Town for The Bandwagon Tour, while East is on a promotional tour of the U.S. for his new album Encore.