Justin Bieber and Travis Barker among stars defending Conor McGregor

Justin Bieber and Travis Barker have defended former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighter Conor McGregor after he was arrested in New York.

The 29-year-old Irishman was released on bail after being charged with assault and criminal mischief on Friday (06Apr18).

McGregor and fellow fighter Artem Lobov were accompanied by more than a "dozen individuals" when they allegedly attacked a bus containing rival fighters at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, according to the UFC.

He turned himself into police custody and appeared Brooklyn Criminal Court, with bail set for $50,000 (£35,500). The former two-weight champion has not yet entered a plea and his next hearing is on 14 June (18).

Video footage appears to show McGregor throwing a trolley at the bus - smashing a window - followed by further altercations.

Three fighters were reportedly injured in the fracas, according to TMZ.com.

Despite the controversy over the violent incident, Justin Bieber has come to the defence of the Irishman.

"I think Conor will be fine," he told a reporter as he left a gym in Beverly Hills. "We all make mistakes."

And Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker also defended McGregor, and claimed the former UFC fighter got involved in the fight after Lobov was allegedly assaulted by a rival fighter at a hotel earlier in the week.

"It was insane, in a good and bad way," Barker said of the incident. "I mean, I love him (McGregor). I love him to death. I would've probably done the same thing if someone punked one of my friends, or my son, or my daughter.

"But it's unfortunate that other fighters got hurt, and he got as violent as he did... it's a shame other people had to be involved. Crazy motherf**ker," he joked to the TMZ reporter.

"I love him - I can't agree with everything he did, but I don't think everything he did was right. Conor is a crazy b**tard," the self-confessed UFC super-fan added.