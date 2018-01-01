Drake recruits Hollywood stars including Zoe Saldana for new music video

Drake recruited Hollywood A-listers Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde and Tracee Ellis Ross for his new music video.

The 31-year-old rapper debuted the video for Nice for What on Friday (06Apr18), which features women in the entertainment industry who have inspired him.

Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, Tiffany Haddish, ballerina Misty Copeland, Rashida Jones, and model Jourdan Dunn also feature, along with Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Michelle Rodriguez, Emma Roberts and singer Syd.

The video, directed by Karena Evans, premiered on the YouTube channel for Drake’s record label OVO, and samples Lauryn Hill’s track Ex-Factor from her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

While Rae is seen at a boardroom meeting with a bunch of rowdy men, Wilde cavorts in a huge red tulle skirt, Ellis Ross channels her mother Diana Ross in a sequinned all-in-one suit, while Saldana is seen sweetly spending time playing with her three children.

Wilde tweeted her reaction to the video on Friday, posting a link to the video and wrote on Twitter: “This was funnnnnnnn.”

And after Drake shared the video on social media, Black-ish star Shahidi thanked the Canadian rapper for including her in his celebration of women. "Nice for what... thank you @Drake for including me in this group of brilliant women," she wrote on Twitter.

"NICE FOR WHAT ~ have you seen drake’s newest video? loving the girl power," Ellis Ross shared on Instagram, alongside a shot of her in the sequinned jumpsuit.

Haddish also posted the video on Instagram, while Black Panther star Wright wrote: "'You gotta be nice for what to these'. Starring Phenomenal Women... Dope flow from @champagnepapi x Directed by @karenaevans_".

The video dropped days after Drake made history becoming the first male solo artist to land two 10-week number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with song God's Plan matching the success of his 2016 hit One Dance.