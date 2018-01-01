Vivica A. Fox bears no ill will towards 50 Cent

Actress Vivica A. Fox holds no hard feelings towards her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, insisting he is an "amazing man" who deserves nothing but "continued success".

The stars briefly dated in 2003, but fell out in 2015, when Vivica implied the In Da Club hitmaker was secretly gay during an appearance on late night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

Her remarks sparked a war of words between the former couple, before the exes cleared the air in January, 2017.

However, she invoked his fury once again in March (18), after excerpts from her new self-help book, Every Day I'm Hustling, revealed a few details about their less-than-exciting sex life, although the actress insisted it was still "cherished and special".

"I'm waking up to this s**t, that was14 years ago (sic)," 50 fumed on Instagram. "smh (shaking my head) who does this? What the f**k!"

Vivica declined to become engaged in another public fight with the hip-hop star, and in a new interview on daytime show The Talk, she insists there is "no feud" between the former lovers.

She explains the rapper does feature in the memoir because he was a part of her life, and she wanted to use the book to clear up some "really nasty misconceptions" about their romance in the media.

"Through this book, I have the opportunity to clarify that...," she said. "I have never in my life purposefully spoke disrespectful about anyone who had a special place in my heart - he always will, but I clarified what happened in our relationship (in the book), and why it (their back-and-forth) continued to happen over as long as it has."

Despite the frequent fall outs, Vivica is adamant she has nothing but love for the musician, and she wants the best for him moving forward.

"I'm not feuding with him," she stated. "He's an amazing man, he's successful, and I wish him continued success, I really do."