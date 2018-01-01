21 Savage covers funeral costs for toddler shot and killed in Atlanta

Rapper 21 Savage has picked up the funeral costs for a three-year-old boy who was gunned down in Georgia at the weekend.

T'Rhigi Diggs was shot and killed in Atlanta last Sunday (01Apr18) after a stray bullet hit him in the chest while he was asleep in the back of a car driven by his mother, Roshonda Craig.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened, but Craig told cops she saw people using paintball guns as she drove past a gas station before real gunshots rang out.

21 Savage, who reportedly has three kids of his own, is a friend of the grieving family, and Craig tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the 25-year-old has taken care of all the burial costs for the child's memorial service on Saturday (07Apr18), a "touching" gesture which has taken "a weight off the family".

The Bank Account star, real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has yet to comment on the tragedy, but fellow rapper and Atlanta resident 2 Chainz has sent his condolences to Diggs' relatives.

"I really don't have many words concerning this matter which is really rare for me," he posted on Instagram earlier this week (begs02Apr18). "This young king was killed inna (sic) drive by shooting yesterday in Decatur, frankly I'm just appalled man.

"This kid is around the same age as my son and my heart goes out to his family...," he continued. "we have to do better y'all... how you kill a 3 year old bru????? How??? I believe in protecting yourself but I don't believe in reckless conduct like this I hate it I pray for the fam (sic)."

21 Savage is quickly becoming known for his acts of generosity - he recently launched his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, which he set up to help financially-strapped high school seniors cover the cost of attending university. He kicked off the good deed, which was announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month (Mar18), by donating 21 scholarships in partnership with education officials at the Get Schooled organisation.