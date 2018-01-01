Cardi B won't entertain fans with Nicki Minaj feud

Cardi B has brushed off chatter of a beef brewing between her and Motorsport collaborator Nicki Minaj, insisting she is not about to make gossip dreams come true.

Minaj previously dismissed feud rumours joking that she and Cardi could make out publicly and it still wouldn’t be enough to convince some people that the two rappers were on good terms.

And now Cardi has addressed the rivalry reports in a new Beats 1 radio interview, insisting it's all "really internet made-up”.

"I really feel like fans and people, they really want to see that happen because it’s really entertaining," Cardi said. "To see people beef is entertaining. I remember when Nicki and Remy (Ma) were beefing and everybody was tuning in like, 'Ooh, what’s next?'

"I don’t really have the time for that. If you’ve not f**ked my man or you're not taking my money from me then I don’t really give a f**k about you. People just want to pin us (together) because it’s entertainment."

Cardi B, whose debut album Invasion of Privacy dropped on Friday morning (06Apr418), admits she cleared the air with Nicki as soon as the rumours of their alleged feud started: "I spoke to her before in person...," she adds. "I don’t ever want nobody sneak-dissing me. If there’s something where you can talk it out, then talk it out.

"What do people expect from me? I’ve already said she’s an amazing artist, I pay my respects to her. I’ve done videos before of me jamming to her songs... Y'all want me to say something bad."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker fears the fact she and Nicki didn't appear together in the Motorsport video may have sparked the rumours: "People made a lot of theories about everything," she said, explaining the two hip-hop queens simply couldn't shoot on the same day.