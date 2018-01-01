Beyonce's six-year-old daughter has her own stylist

Beyonce and JAY-Z's six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has had her own stylist since she was a baby.

Manuel Mendez, who works for Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment firm, previously served as the pop superstar's personal assistant, but he has since taken on a much younger client - and has reportedly been picking out clothes for Blue Ivy since she was 20 months old.

The fashion guru has been taking credit for the child's various outfits and sharing details about the pieces via Instagram for a while, and now the Formation hitmaker's representative has confirmed to WWD.com that Mendez is actually employed as Blue's personal shopper and stylist.

It's not known if Mendez also has a hand in choosing clothes for her younger siblings, twins Sir and Rumi, who were born last June (17).

The fashionable looks Mendez has styled for Blue include the couture white Valery Kovalska pant suit she wore to the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York in January, and the custom ruffled black and gold dress and wig she stepped out in to attend her grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson's Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles last month (Mar18).

He was also responsible for selecting the white and gold Billie Blush gown and Raimana Cowan feather collar the little girl wore for her appearance in dad JAY-Z's star-studded Family Feud music video, which was released in December (17).

While Blue appears to be firmly following in her mother's fashion icon footsteps, she is also learning to speak up for herself.

JAY-Z, real name Shawn Carter, recently shared a sweet exchange between the pair during his interview with talk show veteran David Letterman for his new Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

"I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school," explained the rap mogul. "We're driving and then I just hear a little voice (say), 'Dad...'

"I turn around and she said, 'I didn't like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me' - she's six! - 'It hurt my feelings.'"

He was so touched by her sheer honesty, he replied, "That's the most beautiful thing you've ever said to me."