Shania Twain wants to duet with Harry Styles

Shania Twain would like to duet with Harry Styles and is keen for him to join her on tour.

The former One Direction singer has previously named Shania as one of his biggest inspirations when it comes to both music and fashion, and it appears the feeling is mutual, as the You're Still the One hitmaker has now invited Harry along when she hits the road.

"I would love (a duet)," she gushed during an interview on U.K. chat show Good Morning Britain on Friday (06Apr18). "Harry, can you hear us out there? That would be awesome!"

Harry, 24, is currently in the middle of his tour in support of his debut album, with the trek concluding with a gig in California on 14 July, while Shania's new tour commences on 3 May with a show in Tacoma, Washington.

The Grammy-winner went on to praise Harry, admitting it was a "huge compliment" to hear him speak so highly of her.

"He's incredibly talented - so that feels really good," she smiled. "He does represent a very big part of my audience. There's a lot of people his age that were children when Man! I Feel Like a Woman! came out (in 1999). It's just nice to hear the respect that comes from that age group, and to know they were influenced by what I was doing and what I represented."

During the interview, Shania also spoke about her Lyme disease diagnosis, which she believes she contracted during her Up! tour in 2003 when she was bitten by a tick. The condition left her with a severely weakened singing voice and she feared it could have ruined her career.

"I went through grief thinking I would never sing again, but here I am," the 52-year-old shared. "I felt like I lost a part of myself and my self-expression. I was really sad for a really long time."

However, Shania affirmed that the experience has given her a "whole new appreciation for singing".