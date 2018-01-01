Demi Lovato highlights physical imperfections on social media

Demi Lovato has shown off her belly flab in a series of body-positive videos on social media.

The Cool for the Summer singer shared a Boomerang video, which plays mini clips on a loop, on her Instagram Stories, showing her grabbing the fat on her bare stomach as she lays down on her bed with her top rolled up, on Thursday night (05Apr18).

"Stretch marks and extra fat and yet I still love myself," she wrote the caption. She followed it up with another Boomerang clip showing her wearing a T-shirt and revealing shorts and wiggling her butt in the mirror of her closet.

"Cellulite and yet I still love myself," she wrote, before explaining that the cellulite wasn't particularly visible in the clip.

"The boomerang smoothed out my legs. The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93 per cent of women do. What you see on Instagram isn't always what it seems to be. Let's embrace our real selves. #iloveme," she wrote.

She finished the series with a full body snap and added, "No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself."

The 25-year-old, who has battled addiction, bulimia, and self-harm, has been very open about her past struggles with body image and self-esteem, and explained to Dr. Phil McGraw on his TV show that she now turns these negative thoughts into positive affirmations.

"When I look in the mirror and I see something that I don't like, I change that thought instantly into a self-affirmation where I say, 'No, you're not going to think like that. You are beautiful. You're worthy of love and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life,'" she said in March. "And that kind of changes my energy and my mood. Sometimes I have to fake it till I make it. Sometimes I don't believe it, but I say it because I know eventually I'll believe it."

Demi wrapped the U.S. leg of her world tour this week, and enjoyed a reunion with Disney alumni including Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner and Debby Ryan at Hayley Kiyoko's album launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.