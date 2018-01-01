NEWS The Greatest Showman returns to Number 1 for an encore performance Newsdesk Share with :







After one week away from the Number 1 spot, The Greatest Showman is back at the top of the Official Albums Chart to deliver an encore performance.



Spurred on by the release of the album on vinyl last Friday, the Motion Picture Cast Recording logs a 12th non-consecutive week at Number 1, achieving its third biggest sales week, with 43,000 combined sales. The album featuring vocals from Keala Settle, Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron is also Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week.



Staying at Tamara’s by George Ezra drops one place to Number 2, one position ahead of this week’s highest new entry, Mr Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd’s new collection and his third Top 5 album at Number 3. The Vaccines are another new entry at Number 4 with Combat Sports, their fourth Top 5 collection in a row.



Country star Kacey Musgraves logs her highest Official Chart Top 40 appearance with Golden Hour new at Number 6 this week, while George Ezra’s debut album Wanted on Voyage returns to the Top 10 for the first time since July 2015 at Number 10.



Levellers’ 11th studio album We The Collective becomes their highest charting album in 21 years at Number 12, ahead of Paloma Faith’s The Architect, a high climber of 13 ranks to Number 16 following her UK tour and appearance on ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Liam Gallagher also rockets up the Top 40 with As You Were, up 17 to Number 20.



Finally, four debut albums make an appearance in the Official Albums Chart Top 40: UK rock group Cabbage land at Number 21 with Nihilistic Glamour Shots; singer and actress Hayley Kiyoko hits Number 24 with Expectations; The World Is Yours by Rich The Kid begins at Number 25; and finally, The Voice UK winner Mo Jamil sneaks into the Top 40 at Number 36 with Evolve.

