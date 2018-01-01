George Michael's belongings to be repossessed over partner's unpaid bill

George Michael's belongings are to be repossessed as his partner Fadi Fawaz has failed to pay off a $720 (£513) bill.

Fadi Fawaz, 44, found the Careless Whisper singer dead in his bed at their home in Oxfordshire, England in December 2016.

He is now living in another of George's properties in Regent's Park, London where he received an enforcement notice stating he owes $720.

According to The Sun, the former hairdresser posted a picture of the notice demanding payment on Twitter, before deleting the tweet as it revealed his address.

He captioned the image, "Darling they have come to take your furniture coz I couldn't effort the fine. But don't worry I didn't open the door for them. (sic)."

The letter, dated 29 March, which demanded that Fadi pay up immediately or he will lose his personal items, appeared to relate to a traffic offence, as the debt type was listed as a 'TFL (Transport for London) red route'.

"Despite previous attempts at contact, this debt remains outstanding," the debt enforcement notice reads. "Unless FULL PAYMENT is made immediately your goods could be removed and sold at public auction. If payment or contact is not received our Enforcement Agent will return at the time stipulated below."

Ominously, it also stated "There will be no further warnings".

George passed away from natural causes on Christmas Day, 2016 at the age of just 53. A postmortem revealed he had been suffering from heart disease and a fatty liver.

As he found George's body, Fadi was questioned by police officers for five hours and was forced to deny media reports that he was under suspicion over the former Wham! star's death.

After the coroner announced his verdict that George's death was not suspicious, Fadi took to Twitter to denounce media reports which had claimed otherwise.

"F**K YOU," he wrote, before captioning a picture of himself beside George with the words, "The Truth is out..."