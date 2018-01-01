Despacito video racks up record-breaking five billion YouTube views

The music video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit song Despacito has smashed YouTube records to become the first promo to crack five billion views.

The footage for the catchy Spanish-language tune, which was shot in San Juan's La Perla neighbourhood in Luis' native Puerto Rico, officially passed the huge milestone on Wednesday (04Apr18), over a year after its January, 2017 release.

Despacito had already been named the streaming service's most-viewed video of all time last August (17), after overtaking Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again. That song, which featured on the Furious 7 movie soundtrack, had stolen the title from Psy's viral Gangnam Style hit just one month earlier.

Meanwhile, the Justin Bieber remix of the Latin Grammy-winning tune further boosted Despacito's popularity, although the official video for the crossover tune has so far only garnered just over 7.66 million streams on YouTube.

However, Fonsi recently gave Bieber full credit for helping to turn the Latin track into a megahit, insisting he took Despacito's success to a whole different level when he agreed to sing a few lines in Spanish.

"When the song was released, the instant feedback from the world was incredible and, four months in, Justin Bieber calls and expresses his interest," Luis told Billboard in February (18). "What he brought was just a different layer, a different angle, his smooth vocals.

"I sing it coming from my Latin background and he sings it more coming from his Canadian-American style. It's really nice to have that different point of view and it was great to have him and his special sauce."