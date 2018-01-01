Justin Timberlake reunites with Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid'

Justin Timberlake has been reunited with the teenage boy he took a selfie with during his 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ryan McKenna became a viral sensation in February (18) after finding himself beside the pop superstar while he performed his hit song Can't Stop the Feeling! in the stands at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 13-year-old decided to try and take advantage of the opportunity and snap a quick photo with Justin, but he almost missed the chance as he fumbled with his phone, and he was ridiculed by viewers for looking down at his device while Justin danced right beside him.

The incident, which eventually ended with a successful picture, earned McKenna the name "Selfie Kid", and during an interview with TV host Ellen DeGeneres days later, she surprised the teen with a phone call from Timberlake himself, who invited Ryan to attend his Man of the Woods Tour stop in the boy's native Massachusetts.

Justin staged the first of two gigs at Boston's TD Garden on Wednesday (04Apr18), and Ryan and his family were among the fans in the audience.

The youngster was also invited backstage, where he hung out with Timberlake and scored a new selfie of the pair for his Instagram page.

"Great time meeting @justintimberlake #manofthewoodstour (sic)!!," he captioned the shot.

Ryan also got the opportunity to meet the singer's wife, actress Jessica Biel, and another of Justin's special guests, New England Patriots player Julian Edelman. Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke Hernandez and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman were also in attendance, with both ladies posting pictures with Timberlake backstage.

"!! BEST SHOW!? = check. SWEETEST WIFE?! (@JessicaBiel) = check. BEST NIGHT EVER?!? = check. !!," Ally Brooke wrote on Twitter on Thursday (05Apr18). "I can hardly believe I'm alive lol (laugh out loud). Thank you for your immeasurable advice/wisdom and kindness. You're simply the greatest out there! @jtimberlake #MOTWTour".