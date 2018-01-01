NEWS Taylor Swift makes 'generous' donation to sexual assault survivors' charity Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Taylor Swift is continuing to support anti-sexual assault organisations following her groping trial victory by making a "generous" donation to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).



The Blank Space hitmaker was awarded a symbolic $1 (£0.70) last August (17) after a jury found disgraced radio host David Mueller guilty of assaulting her during a 2013 meet-and-greet backstage at a concert in Denver, Colorado.



After the verdict was delivered at the end of the week-long trial, Taylor acknowledged how privileged she was to be able to cover the "enormous cost" of pursuing legal action, and vowed to use the experience to "help those whose voices should also be heard".



"I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves," she continued in her statement.



On Thursday (05Apr18), officials at RAINN, one of the non-profits she had helped, publicly expressed their gratitude for her financial support via Twitter. They did not disclose how much the pop superstar had handed over, but noted the cheque's arrival coincides with April (18) being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).



"Thank you @TaylorSwift13 for always standing with survivors," reads the tweet. "Your generous donation this week during #SAAPM ensures that survivors and their loved ones get the help they need and deserve."



Swift also previously donated money to her actress pal Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation, which "helps survivors of sexual assault heal and reclaim their lives".



Days after her court victory, CEO Maile M. Zambuto revealed Taylor had already made an "extremely generous" contribution to the cause.



"Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work," Zambuto told the Huffington Post at the time. "Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors."



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska added, "I hope that Taylor's very public experience - and her decision to speak out - not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity."

