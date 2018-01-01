Demi Lovato: 'I kissed a girl and I liked it'

Demi Lovato is still dreaming about locking lips with tourmate Kehlani in New Jersey on Monday night (02Apr18).
The Cool for the Summer singer uses a prop bed during her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour for a segment, in which she sings a trio of hits while sitting on it and interacting with her dancers.
However, to mark the last night of the U.S. leg of the trek, she was surprised to find her tour opener Kehlani onstage.
Video footage posted online by fans shows Kehlani jumping onto the bed while Demi is facing away from her and sliding her hands around Demi's shoulders from behind, and when Demi looks around and smiles, Kehlani goes in for a smooch.
After locking lips, the pals laughed and shared a cuddle before Demi stepped things up a notch by pushing Kehlani down on the bed and straddling her.
The 25-year-old shared pictures from the raunchy moment on social media and praised Kehlani, who was enjoying her last support slot on the tour.
"Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as f**k woman on this tour with me," she wrote. "What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I'll never forget!!"
Four days later and Demi is still tingling from the same-sex lip lock, telling BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw, "She (Kehlani) came up behind me. I had no idea!
"She told me she was going to be watching the show, so I was looking for her, and I didn't see her out there so I was like, ‘OK, I guess she decided to go or whatever'. And then all the sudden I feel hands on my shoulders for this song, Lonely. I look up and it's her.
"I don't know, we just kissed each other. It wasn't planned. She totally surprised me and it was perfect. It was awesome... I liked it!"
