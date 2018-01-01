Prosecutors file official papers supporting Meek Mill's bail request

Pennsylvania prosecutors have officially declared they will not challenge rapper Meek Mill's bail request.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison in November (17) for violating the terms of his probation relating to a 2008 firearms case.

Meek, real name Robert Williams, has been challenging the controversial ruling by Judge Genece Brinkley ever since, and last month (Mar18) his lawyers appealed to Pennsylvania's Supreme Court officials and asked them to grant the rapper bail after prosecutors declared they will not block his latest release attempt following reports suggesting the arresting officer in Meek's original 2008 case had been named as part of a police corruption scandal in Philadelphia, and had been accused of lying under oath to put the MC behind bars.

Prosecutors cited the "strong showing of likelihood" that Meek's old conviction will be reversed in court paperwork, while explaining their decision, and now, according to The Blast, Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner has filed paperwork stating he, "does not oppose defendant's application to the extent he requests release on bail pending the current proceedings".

News of the court filing comes days after Judge Brinkley, who Williams' lawyers have been trying to have removed from the case, denied another bail request on Monday (02Apr18).

"This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill's case into a personal vendetta," the rapper's lawyer Joe Tacopina told TMZ on Monday. "In spite of the recommendations from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, which was supported by Governor Tom Wolf, the judge continues to stand alone in supporting Officer Reginald Graham's perjured testimony, as well as his criminal behaviour that has been documented."