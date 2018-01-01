NEWS Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell fought over saying hello to Daniel Day-Lewis Newsdesk Share with :







Kate Mara and Jamie Bell argued over who should say hi to Daniel Day-Lewis first at the BAFTAs in February (18).



Kate was joined by her Chappaquiddick co-star Jason Clarke for a quick fire round of questions with People, and they were both asked the last time they were starstruck, and she recalled her encounter with the Oscar-winning actor at the annual British film ceremony.



"I was at the BAFTAs with my husband (Jamie), because he was nominated, and Daniel Day-Lewis was there and we were both like, 'You say hi', and I said, 'No, you say hi', and we argued about who would say hi first. I did, I was like, 'Hiii'," she revealed.



Jamie, who wed Kate in 2017, was actually competing against Daniel for the Best Actor prize at the 2018 BAFTAs earlier this year, for Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool and Phantom Thread respectively, but they both lost out to Gary Oldman's portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.



Australian star Jason was also happy to share the last time he was flawed after meeting a celebrity.



"The last time I was starstruck was when I just wrapped First Man, and I was at the Sunset Tower (in Los Angeles), and I bumped, literally bumped into (astronaut) Buzz Aldrin. And I was standing there and he said, 'Well have you got something to say, why you talking to me?' And I said I've just played Ed White. And he goes (grunts)."



First Man tells the story of Buzz's late colleague Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon in 1969. In the film, which hits cinemas in October, Neil is played by Ryan Gosling, while Corey Stoll takes on Buzz. Jason plays Edward Higgins White, the first American to walk in space, four years before Neil, Buzz and Michael Collins landed on the moon. He died in 1967 after a cabin fire broke out during Apollo 1's launch rehearsal test.

