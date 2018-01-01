Macklemore now a father of two

Macklemore and his wife quietly welcomed their second daughter in March (18). Check tour dates
The Can't Hold Us rapper, real name Ben Haggerty, revealed that he and his wife Tricia Davis became parents of two just before St. Patrick's Day, a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland, during a recent interview on Irish radio station SPIN 1038.
When asked how he spent St. Patrick's Day, which took place on 17 March, he replied, "To be honest, I haven't said this publicly, cue the airhorn. I spent it in the hospital with my brand-new daughter, who was born right before St Patrick's Day."
When asked by the hosts if he had said that before, he replied that he hadn't and added jokingly, "But that's all you get for this interview though... you got the big news, and that's it."
The radio station shared the clip on Instagram and a user commented on the post that the star had also announced the new arrival during his performance at Dublin's 3Arena on Tuesday.
Macklemore and Tricia, who married in June 2015 after nine years together, also took a while to announce the birth of the first daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, who arrived a month before they wed.
However, they were more open about the pregnancy the second time around, with Macklemore revealing the news on Instagram. In September (17), he told fans in a video, "Tricia is pregnant and today we are going to find out the gender of our child" before cutting into a blue and pink cake.
The 34-year-old is currently away from home on the European leg of his Gemini tour, which runs until 27 May before resuming in the U.S.

