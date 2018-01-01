Pink forgets song lyrics during concert

Pink forgot the words to her 2006 single Who Knew during her concert in New York on Wednesday night (04Apr18).

The Get the Party Started singer was only four songs into her setlist at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple when she failed to remember the words to the second verse of Who Knew.

Acknowledging her mistake, she told the crowd, "I forgot the words. S**t! I forgot the words. So what?" before laughing it off and jumping back into the chorus, remaining professional and refusing to let the lyrics fail derail the performance.

One fan enjoyed the mistake, writing on Twitter, "Love @Pink forgot Who Knew words #Human #loveher #forgiven."

It's not the first time the Just Like a Pill singer has drawn a blank while performing. At Britain's V Festival last year (17), the words of the second verse of What About Us, which was new at the time, escaped her and she subsequently apologised to the crowd.

"I've only just written it, I don't know it yet," she explained. "Sorry, it usually takes me about four years to learn a song."

She continued to make fun of her mistake during the set, introducing a song and saying, "I know the words to this one... I think," and later explained that her son Jameson, who was born in December, 2016, was keeping her up at night.

"I don't know what happened tonight, I apologise for forgetting so many words," she said. "This is the most words I've forgotten since Jameson was created. That kid won't sleep you guys."

Pink has now recovered from her battle with flu, which forced her to postpone two shows on the Beautiful Trauma World Tour at the end of March. The trek continues at Madison Square Garden for a second night on Thursday.