Perrie Edwards' scarf angers Liverpool football fans

Perrie Edwards cheered on her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as his soccer team triumphed on Wednesday night (04Apr18), but her choice of scarf got a red card from fans.
.
The Little Mix star attended the game at Liverpool soccer club's Anfield stadium and a video posted on her Instagram account showed Perrie and a pal wearing souvenir fifty-fifty scarves - a scarf bearing the logos and colours of the Liverpool team as well as their rival Manchester City - as they joined in the singing of the club's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone in the lead-up to kick-off.
However, wearing the scarves is considered to be a huge faux-pas by soccer fans who later took to Twitter in their droves to criticise the popstar, with some fans of the singer pledging to stop listening to Little Mix.
"Perrie Edwards wore a half and half scarf the match tonight. She's dead to me now (sic)," wailed one follower.
"Ox tell Perrie the half-and-half scarf is a no no," a football fan tweeted British newspaper the Liverpool Echo, while another fan wrote: "Perrie's embarrassed herself with a half and half scarf."
Despite her faux pas, the Black Magic singer had plenty to cheer about during the match, as Alex, who joined Liverpool from London side Arsenal last August (17), scored an incredible goal to help his team win the match 3-0.
Perrie even helped her man prepare for the match, as they were spotted stepping out for a lunch date with pals in Cheshire, England the day before the game.
The 24-year-old singer has been unfazed by her man's decision move to a new club outside London, and told British newspaper The Mirror, "I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different - but that's not a problem. We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud."
