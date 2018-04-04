Kim Kardashian shares first-ever photograph of her new family-of-five

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 4, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

Kim Kardashian has shared a rare photograph with her husband Kanye West and their three children.The reality TV star has posted a number of pictures of her daughter Chicago on social media since she was born via surrogate in January (18), but on Wednesday (04Apr18) Kim went one step further by sharing a picture of the tot surrounded by all the members of her family, including older sister North, four, and brother Saint, two.In the portrait, Kim is wearing a figure-hugging flesh-coloured dress and holding Chicago in her arms as she stands on grass in front of a hedge beside her rapper husband and in front of their kids. North is flashing the peace sign with her fingers as she smiles for the camera and Saint is looking in a completely different direction.In the caption, the 37-year-old revealed that it was impossible to get a perfect family photo because Saint didn't want to be involved."I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," she wrote. "One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints (sic) shirt because he kept running away lol (laugh out loud)."Kim had previously teased that she would be sharing snaps from the Kardashian-Jenner clan's Easter celebration by posting a picture of her bending down to play with Saint, where they are dressed in the same clothes seen in the portrait.The family threw an Easter party on Sunday, which was also attended by the children's grandma Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott and all their children, who enjoyed an Easter egg hunt.