Drake’s God’s Plan leads the Official Top 40 biggest singles of 2018

Time flies on the Official Chart, and we're already one quarter of 2018 down, with three months of sales and streams behind us. Out in front on the Official Top 40 Biggest Singles of the year so far is Drake and his monster Number 1, God's Plan.



The Canadian rapper's track went straight in at the top of the Official Singles Chart in January to spend nine weeks there, with 755,000 sales across all formats. Its 67 million plays mean God's Plan is also the most streamed song of 2018 so far.



Ed Sheeran's Perfect, which was the Official Christmas Number of 2017 and benefitted from versions featuring high profile guests Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli, is next up, with 556,000. Ed appears again in fifth place as a guest himself on Eminem's River – shifting 509,000 across all formats.



The biggest song of 2018 by a group comes from Rudimental and their collaboration with Jess Glynne, rapper Macklemore and Dan Caplen. These Days is the current Official Singles Chart Number 1 and has racked up 143,000 downloads – the most downloaded single of the year so far – and 38 million streams to finish in third spot at this stage with a chart tally of 520,000.



Big news for London rapper Ramz – he's nabbed the most successful debut single of the year so far with Barking, with 59,000 downloads and 46 million streams making it the fourth biggest song of the year at this quarterly stage, totalling just shy of 520,000 copies.



The biggest song of the year so far by a female artist – and a British one to boot – comes from Dua Lipa. IDGAF is in sixth with 509,000 combined sales, with its preceding single, chart-topping New Rules, in 12th place.



The Greatest Showman has been a true phenomenon and the smash hit musical sees a few of its tunes make the Top 40, with the highest coming in seventh spot on our countdown – the rousing This Is Me, from Keala Settle and members of the cast, has scored 451,000 combined sales in 2018 so far. The movie's other big hits take up three more spots on the list at 26 (Rewrite The Stars), 28 (The Greatest Show), and 37 (A Million Dreams).



And finally, other acts making their first appearance in the quarterly Official Chart are Portugal. The Man, at 8 with Feel It Still, and BBC Sound Of winner Sigrid, whose Top 10 hit Strangers is in 23rd.

