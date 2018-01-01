Jared Leto: 'Hitchhiking trip has been eye-opening'

Jared Leto is enjoying the thrill of his "mad dash" hitchhiking across the U.S. after experiencing some really "eye-opening" conversations with people of all different backgrounds.

The actor/rocker embarked on his cross-country trek from New York City on Monday (02Apr18), with the aim of ending up in Los Angeles by Friday (06Apr18) - the same day his band Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album, America, is released.

Jared, who also planned to simply walk, run, or use bikes to reach the final destination, has since made his way to Dallas, Texas, where he checked in with fans on breakfast show Good Morning America on Wednesday (04Apr18) to offer an update on the trip, which he's dubbed Mars Across America.

"We started in New York City, we went to Cleveland, we went to Chicago, and now we're in Dallas," the Oscar winner said, as he was being driven by local fan Gezebel Alicea. "We're meeting people, we're learning about them, we're filming, and we're having a great time celebrating this release week."

The singer is also trying he squeezes in a few different adventures en route to L.A.: "I've been hitchhiking, we've been walking, we've been running. I think I'm gonna get on a donkey in the Grand Canyon, maybe do a little spelunking (cave exploring) as well," he continued.

One of the highlights of Jared's journey so far has been sharing deep discussions with people he's thumbed rides from.

"It's been a mad dash, it's been really great," he smiled. "I hitchhiked yesterday... and I got picked up by a trucker from Wisconsin and it was great just to hear his story, hear his thoughts on America, and it's certainly eye-opening, and you meet such incredible people across the country; it's amazing."

"It's a great way just to get out here and see people," the Dallas Buyers Club star added.

Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album will be the follow-up to 2013's Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.