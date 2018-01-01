Big Sean joins Chance the Rapper to surprise Chicago youths

Hip-hop star Big Sean brought his career "full circle" on Monday (02Apr18) by joining Chance the Rapper at his OpenMike Chicago youth event.

Chance holds the monthly bash for his SocialWorks community charity to give high school students in his Illinois hometown the opportunity to show off their musical talents, and this week, he brought a special guest along as a surprise.

Sean performed a brief set featuring his hits Bounce Back and IDFWU, and after the gig, Chance took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his friend.

"Thank you so much @BigSean for that historic performance... today at our 28TH SUCCESSFUL @OpenMikeChicago," he wrote. "THIS IS WHERE I STARTED THIS IS WHERE WE ALL START POWER TO THE PEOPLE (sic)".

Sean was quick to respond to Chance, and teased fans about a possible new collaboration between the pair.

"It's a honor man...!!!," he replied. "Keep shining cause the world needs more light! I'll see you at the studio tonight tho, aye (sic)!!!"

The stars, who previously teamed up on the 2016 song Living Single, have yet to reveal the results of their studio session, but on Tuesday (03Apr18), Sean shared a few snaps from OpenMike Chicago on Instagram, and revealed how much it meant for him to go back to his roots.

"Surprised a few high school students for bro @chancetherapper #Openmikechicago," he captioned the Instagram images. "Open mic's and cyphers (freestyle battles) really helped me with my confidence and was very crucial for me when I was in high school especially, so I'm glad I got to bring that full circle!"