Kylie Jenner: 'Mum Kris isn't managing Travis Scott and Kanye West'

Rapper Travis Scott hasn't ditched his manager to hire his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's mother, Kardashian family matriarch Kris.

The Goosebumps MC hit headlines on Wednesday (04Apr18) after a report in the New York Post's Page Six suggested he had ended his relationship with entertainment manager Mark Gillespie and his Three Six Zero company last month (Mar18).

The claim emerged days after Kanye West, who is married to Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian, parted ways with his longtime representative, Izvor 'Izzy' Zivkovic.

It was alleged both hip-hop stars, who have been working on new music in Wyoming, had decided to keep their business affairs in the family by working with Kris Jenner to help oversee their careers.

"They've been off and on for years," a source said of Kanye's professional relationship with Zivkovic. "But Kris is in (Kanye's) ears. Kanye's been making changes and (he and Zivkovic) have grown apart - but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye's all ears. She's about brand building and is gangster at it."

The insider added, "She also told Travis Scott to fire Mark Gillespie. They are 100 per cent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand."

Publicists for the two rappers have yet to comment on the news, but Kylie, who welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis in February (18), was quick to shut down the unfounded rumours.

She took to Twitter to share a link to a Complex magazine post captioned, "Kris Jenner has reportedly taken over Travis Scott and Kanye West's management."

"It's not true," Kylie tweeted in response to the article, adding a facepalm emoji.

Kris has helped her six kids - Kylie and model Kendall Jenner, and Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian - build empires of their own by serving as their business manager, after helping to raise the family's profile with hit reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and their various spin-off shows.