JAY-Z moved by daughter Blue's outspoken nature

Young Blue is the Empire State of Mind hitmaker's eldest child with his superstar wife Beyonce, and she is already mastering how to express her feelings to her famous father.
The rap mogul recalled a touching moment they had shared during a recent school run as he sat down with U.S. talk show veteran David Letterman for his new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
"I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school," he explained in the promotional teaser.
"We're driving and then I just hear a little voice (say), 'Dad...'," JAY-Z continued. "I turn around and she said, 'I didn't like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me' - she's six! - 'It hurt my feelings.'"
He was so touched by her sheer honesty, he replied, "That's the most beautiful thing you've ever said to me."
Video footage of the sweet tale, which first aired on breakfast show Today, was released on Wednesday (04Apr18), as JAY-Z and Beyonce celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
Meanwhile, it's not the only story the father-of-three has shared about his personal life with Letterman.
In another clip released on Tuesday (03Apr18), the rapper remembered crying the first time his gay mother, Gloria, announced she had found love, because he was so happy for her. The emotional conversation inspired JAY-Z's song Smile, which featured on his latest album, 4:44.
The full interview will debut on Netflix on Friday (06Apr18).
